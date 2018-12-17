Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Farmers Appeal for Fuel

Farmers in Chiredzi have implored Government to ensure farmers have access to fuel and enable them prepare the land saying they were spending time at service stations.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe Farmers' Union Masvingo provincial manager Mr Jeremiah Chimwanda said farmers were struggling to get fuel.

He said in some instances, service stations were refusing to serve farmers using containers.

"Our members in areas such as Chikombedzi, Malipati and Maranda are struggling to get diesel for their tractors. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that diesel is rarely available at some service stations. Where it is available it is cumbersome to refuel using containers. We are appealing to Government to review fuel allocation or dedicate a significant amount to our members so that they may be productive and contribute to economic growth," said Mr Chimwanda.

He said farmers were looking forward to a successful season and it was important for Government to continue capacitating them. Mr Chimwanda urged farmers to work hard on the land now that the farming season has begun.

"The Metrology Services Department has predicted normal to below normal rainfall this season and the farmers must take advantage of the rains and produce more for the nation," said Mr Chimwanda.

Chairman of the Cotton Producers and Marketers Association Mr Steward Mubonderi also spoke on the need to ensure farmers have access to fuel.

"We are very much delighted that Government through the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe has for the fourth time given us inputs towards increased production.

"We however appeal for prioritisation on diesel allocation," he said.

The shortage of fuel has seen farmers spending time at service stations instead of preparing the land.

Some farmers advised Government to establish re-fueling points at disused District Development Fund depots to enable them easily get fuel.