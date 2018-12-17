17 December 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Education Boost for Makonde District

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Government through the Lotteries and Gaming Fund has completed building classroom blocks at two schools in Makonde district.

The development is aimed at improving learning infrastructure across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the blocks at Matoranjera and Biri primary schools, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema said economic empowerment starts with education.

"Recognising this fundamental view, Government is accelerating the provision of educational facilities throughout Zimbabwe, hence the construction of four classroom blocks at Matoranjera and Biri primary schools," he said.

"The forthright governmental initiative of construction of modern classroom blocks in rural areas matching those in towns and cities has gathered momentum funded by Government through the Lotteries and Gaming Fund."

The Lotteries and Gaming Fund, which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, has supported infrastructure development projects at 30 schools across the country. Over $100 000 was used to construct the blocks.

Read the original article on The Herald.

