Zimbabwe: Taxi Driver Brutally Murdered

A taxi driver from Gweru was allegedly kidnapped, robbed and brutally murdered before his body was dumped in a dam with his hands and legs tied with an electric cable.

It is understood that Phillip Kuzorahunye (27) of Mkoba 5 high- density suburb was on Saturday last week kidnapped, robbed and murdered by unknown assailants who had allegedly hired him.

His body was later discovered after three days in Zaloba Dam on the outskirts of Gweru.

His father, Mr Solomon Kuzorahunye, told the police that on the said date, at around 7pm, Phillip, who operated a taxi, left home and went to town to look for clients.

It is alleged that while in town he was hired by unknown people and did not return.

Mr Kuzorahunye reported him as missing at Gweru Central Police Station.

"It is alleged that Phillip had a Honda Fit which he used as a taxi. He left home at around 7pm and went to town where he was hired by unknown people. The people allegedly kidnapped, robbed and murdered him before dumping his body in a dam.

"When Phillip did not return home, his father Mr Kuzorahunye reported the matter to the police," said a police source.

The source added that Phillip's body was later discovered on Monday evening floating in Zaloba Dam in the outskirts Gweru by two boys who were playing near the water body.

"On December 10, at around 5pm Phillip's body was discovered floating in Zaloba Dam by two boys. The lads then informed one of the villagers who then reported the matter to Gweru Rural Police Station.

"Phillip's father came and positively identified the body as that of his son. The body had bruises all over and his hands and legs were tied with an electric cable. The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) for a post-mortem," said the source.

Efforts to get a comment from police were futile as Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko was said to be out of office.