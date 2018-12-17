16 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Girl, 11, Survives Near Drowning in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

An 11-year-old girl survived a near drowning at a residential pool in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene to find that the girl had already been pulled out of the swimming pool.

"Fortunately the girl survived the incident and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required," Jamieson said.

"At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however the necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further."

Source: News24

South Africa

Seven Arrested for Clocking Speeds Up to 173km/H in Ekurhuleni

Seven speedsters were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Reconciliation Day on Sunday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.