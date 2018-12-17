South Africa: Girl, 11, Survives Near Drowning in KZN

An 11-year-old girl survived a near drowning at a residential pool in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene to find that the girl had already been pulled out of the swimming pool.

"Fortunately the girl survived the incident and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required," Jamieson said.

"At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however the necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further."

Source: News24