Nigeria: 2019 - APC Says PDP Has No Alternative Governance Agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is amazing that two months into the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda to Nigerians.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC national publicity secretary, made the observation in a statement in Abuja.

"Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians, knowing it would have to explain why it so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.

"Rather than focus on its campaign, the only apparent concern of PDP is whether APC has inaugurated its campaigns or not," Mr Issa-Onilu said.

He, however, disclosed that APC would soon begin strategic engagements with Nigerians.

According to him, APC as the ruling party began its campaign immediately the president, Muhamnadu Buhari, resumed office.

He said the party has spent the last three and half years carrying out massive infrastructure projects in all the 36 states of the federation.

Mr Issa-Onilu stated that the APC-led federal government had also invested heavily in social intervention programs targeted at ordinary Nigerians.

He noted that the effort of APC government in developing the nation was at a scale never seen before in the country's history.

Mr Issa-Onilu also said the government had launched an onslaught against corruption, putting in place lasting solutions to ensure peace and security across the country.

He said the transformation in the agricultural and the solid minerals sectors were the real campaigns the APC government had embarked on since June 2015.

"We understand that PDP cannot campaign on issues as it has note to present."

According to him, this is especially so as it becomes obvious that PDP based its projections and analyses on questionable data.

NAN