16 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Dead in Head-On Collision

Three people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision on the R59 between Vereeniging and Sasolburg on Sunday morning.

According to ER24, a woman and young child, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, sustained fatal injuries, while one passenger from the other vehicle was also declared dead on scene.

"Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," an ER24 statement read.

Two women were in critical condition, while six other people sustained minor to moderate injuries, ER24 said.

One of the critical patients was airlifted by helicopter to a Johannesburg hospital, while the rest of the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical car.

