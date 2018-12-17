South Africa: Carjacking Victim Rescued By Police Members

press release

On 13 December 2018 at 23:00, police officers from EThekwini Inner South acted on intelligence of a possible hijacked vehicle in Umlazi, J Section. Upon arrival at the mentioned area the police spotted a vehicle along Nkonjane Avenue with three occupants and pursued it. Once the suspects noticed the police officers, they immediately abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police gave chase and apprehend a 21-year-old suspect. He was then searched and found in illegal possession of a firearm as well as a pair of silver handcuffs.

The team then searched the vehicle and upon opening the boot they found the hijacked victim inside. The victim identified the suspect as one of the men who robbed him of his silver Toyota Etios. His accomplices managed to evade arrest and are still being sought by police. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and armed robbery.