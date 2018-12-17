South Africa: Mop Up Operations Underway At Sun City After Storm

Mop up operations are underway at the Sun City resort in the North West after a severe hail storm on Saturday afternoon caused damage to buildings and vehicles.

"Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct, and in ground floor hotel rooms... By midnight last night, the estimated number of rooms affected included 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace," said Thabo Mosololi, Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.

Day visitors were immediately evacuated from Sun Central and the Sun Welcome Centre which sustained most of the storm damage. They were bused back to the vehicles at the main car park.

Mosololi said the situation was serious but under control.

"The resort's emergency services are on the ground and continuing to assess the extent of the damage. Contingency plans are in place, and mop up operations are underway in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible."

Guests whose accommodation was affected have been provided with alternative options, while others have opted to leave and return home.

Two people sustained injuries. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals.

The COO advised visitors intending to travel to Sun City to first check with their hotel.