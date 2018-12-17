South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in East London

press release

A multi-disciplinary approach operation was conducted at East London Police precinct by East London Vispol, East London Cluster OCC, BCMM Law Enforcement and Liquor board last night that started at 22:00 till 02:00.

The focus of the operation was to enforce compliance on legal liquor outlets, to retrieve dangerous weapons and drugs from the patrons and drunken driving operation. Five compliance notices were issued to five taverns and a 35-year-old male arrested for drunken driving and 28-year- old male arrested for possession of mandrax tablets with the estimated street value of R8000. Both suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 at the East London Magistrates' Court.