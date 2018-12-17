South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Murder in Milnerton

press release

The vigilance of members attached to Milnerton police stopped four suspects in their tracks after a 79-year-old man was murdered in Milnerton yesterday.

The members were patrolling near Percival Road when they saw the suspects robbing the victim after they tied him up. One of the suspects wore a reflector jacket that resembles a SAPS issue. The four suspects, three men and a woman aged between 17 and 30, were arrested and a toy gun they used was seized.

The suspects will appear in Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 on a charge of murder.