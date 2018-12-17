16 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Murder in Milnerton

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The vigilance of members attached to Milnerton police stopped four suspects in their tracks after a 79-year-old man was murdered in Milnerton yesterday.

The members were patrolling near Percival Road when they saw the suspects robbing the victim after they tied him up. One of the suspects wore a reflector jacket that resembles a SAPS issue. The four suspects, three men and a woman aged between 17 and 30, were arrested and a toy gun they used was seized.

The suspects will appear in Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 on a charge of murder.

South Africa

Seven Arrested for Clocking Speeds Up to 173km/H in Ekurhuleni

Seven speedsters were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Reconciliation Day on Sunday. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.