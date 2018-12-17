Malawi: Ex-Malawi's Africa Big Brother Housemate Gunning for UTM's Post At Convention

The Chase, has re-emerged on the political scene after along hiatus since her days in the Africa Big Brother House as Malawi's level-headed housemate.

Through campaign flyers posted on various social media platforms, former public broadcaster, MBC TV personality and Africa Big Brotherex-housemate, Fatima Nkata, now a member of UTM party has announcedthat she will be contesting for the Deputy Director position of the Diaspora Directorate at the patrty elective conference to be held Monday in Lilongwe.

UTM is the first political party in Malawi to make provisions for a Diaspora Directorate on its National ExecutiveCommittee.

Outlining the platform of her candidacy, Nkata said: "I envision a vibrant and united global Malawian community connected by a common purpose, built on conducive and sustainable platforms for growth and development, and advancing economic and Social welfare for Malawi and in theDiaspora and in Malawi."

Nkata, who now lives in the United States and hostedas director of ceremonies at the UTM's Kuwala Night fundraising event on Saturday, said that her mission is to build on the valueUTM has placed in members of the Malawi Diaspora by affording them a position at the table and to be a competent and effective voice representing theinterest of Malawians in the Diaspora.

Bemoaning the current status quo, Nkata points out that the Malawi Diaspora's capacity to contribute to the socio-economic development ofMalawi is underutilized despite efforts made by governments past and present to engage and tap into this capacity.

However, Nkhata says that she credits the futility of these efforts to decision makers' lack of political will to follow through on initiatives, and to the fact that the Malawi Diaspora lacks representation at the decision making table.

"As UTMs Deputy Director of Diaspora, I will strive to champion the establishment of proper and functional institutional mechanisms for the coordination and administration of issues pertaining to Malawians in the Diaspora," said Nkata.

She added: "I will ensure that measures that enhance and protect Malawians in the Diaspora as well as provide sustainabl eavenues for civic, social, and economic participation in Malawi are put inplace."

The UTM inaugural elective conference takes place on Monday, December 17 2018 at the Bingu International Conference Centre in Malawi'sa dminstrative and capital city, Lilongwe.

UTM is promoting women and the youth to participate in frontline politics and more than any political party in the country the new party has more female candidates vying for various positions.

Nkata has a better understanding of the diaspora having lived in South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

"I have lived in the African diaspora, the European diaspora and now I live and study in America and that gives me an edge to fully understand the needs of diaspora Malawians. If given a chance to serve my country, I pledge to give my best shot and I will ensure that diaspora Malawians' voices are heard," said Nkata.