Malawi: Depeco Spokesman Ernest Maganga Confirms Exit From Party

Democratic People's Congress (DEPECO) spokesman Earnest Maganga has officially confirmed his resignation from his post and withdrawn his membership from the party.

Maganga has tendered his resignation Monday to the party president Chris Daza.

According to the letter which Nyasa Times has seem, Maganga has decided to resign his position as well as his membership of the party with immediate effect.

He cited " personal reasons" that have prompted this decision and "nothing to do with the party or its leadership."

Maganga has since wished Depeco all the best as they conduct their duties.

"It was a pleasure working with each one of you."

Maganga said he would advise in the next few days his next political step.

Daza recently defended his party after some of its defected members suggested the new party has no political direction.

Depeco started strongly but the euphoria has died down five months before the elections and is seen as a very tiny party that will have no impact to the polls.