South Africa: National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Team Squeezing the Space of Criminals in Port Elizabeth

press release

The National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Tactical Response Team (TRT) working in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth for the next three months is limiting the movement of criminals by constantly being in 'their faces'. This weekend, the NIU and TRT members have conducted several disruptive operations in the areas of Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp. Several alleged drug posts were searched, suspects arrested and drugs confiscated.

On Saturday, 15 December 2018 at about 13:00, the team acted on information received of drugs and possible firearms at a house in Lawler Street in Shauderville. On searching the house, police seized 57 mandrax tablets, 34 packets of tik, 43 live rounds of ammunition, 98 Purata tablets, 903 mandrax tablets and 23 small packets of cocaine. A safe was also confiscated by police. The safe contained various items of watches and jewellery. A 43-year-old male was arrested and detained on charges of dealing in drugs, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

On Saturday, 15 December 2018 at about 19:15, once again acting on information, the team swooped in on a shack at a taxi rank in Shauderville. A total of 88 rolls of dagga, compressed dagga (almost 1kg), 3 sachets of tik, suspected cocaine (4.5g), cash and knives were confiscated. A 23-year-old male was arrested and detained for dealing in drugs.

Both suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 on their respective cases.

On Sunday, 16 December 2018 the members responded to information received that the community recovered a homemade firearm from suspected gang members in Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp. It is alleged that the gang members and community were in an altercation and while being chased, one of them dropped the firearm while fleeing. The firearm was found in the front yard of a house in Romania Street. No arrests was made however police have opened an enquiry docket.

The Provincial Commissioner, Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has vowed that these disruptive actions will be the 'order of the day' during this festive season and beyond. 'Drugs and the illegal possession of firearms are our main contributors to serious and violent crimes. We thank the community for volunteering information about illegal activities and we urge them to continue to give us information. Together we will rid society of these drug lords and cripple their trade. We will not tolerate their illegal activities in our neighbourhoods,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga.