South Africa: Seven Arrested for Clocking Speeds Up to 173km/H in Ekurhuleni

Seven speedsters were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Reconciliation Day on Sunday.

EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said that drivers were arrested by the High Speed Unit on the R21 freeway between the Olifantsfontein Road bridge and Engen 1-Stop filling station, which is a 120km/h zone.

"All the arrestees were male save for one, with ages ranging between 26 and 40, all behind the wheels of sedan vehicles advancing reasons from rushing to visit family, rushing to the airport to being late for a funeral," said Kgasago.

"They were locked up after clocking speeds of 173, 172,172,171,166,165 and 163 km/h."

Additionally, eight spot fights were issued to drivers for using cellphones without a hands-free kit, disregarding of traffic signals and without driving licences in the vehicle.

The arrested drivers were detained at Olifantsfontein police station on charges of reckless and negligent driving and subsequently released after each had posted bail of R1 000.

They are expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

The EMPD also arrested 11 drivers who were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, said Kgasago.

"Four drivers were arrested in Katlehong, two in Tembisa, two in Germiston and one each in Putfontein, Brakpan and Tokoza.

"All the male arrestees aged between 22 and 41 were detained at respective police stations and are expected to appear before a magistrate to face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol soon."

