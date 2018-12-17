Zimbabwe: Ex-Health Minister Parirenyatwa Gets Passport Back

Former health minister David Parirenyatwa was recently given his passport back by a Harare court so he could travel abroad for a meeting.

The document had been seized as part on bail conditions in a case where Parirenyatwa - a medical doctor - is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was arrested a few days after President Emmerson dropped him from cabinet following the disputed July 30 elections.

The former cabinet minister told court that he needed his passport in order to attend a meeting of the Hospice Society for Aids in Africa which is due to be held in Ghana.

Court heard that Parirenyatwa is the vice president of the organisation.

"The accused is a health expert, a health doctor and is travelling for a meeting in Ghana under the Hospice Society for Aids in Africa.

"He is asking for temporary release of his passport and will bring it back in 10 days," said defence lawyer James Makiya.

Parirenyatwa was ordered to return the passport to the clerk of court by December 24.

Recently, the ex-minister successfully applied for adjustment of his reporting conditions saying he now needs more time at his private business.

The ex-minister landed in the dock after he allegedly appointed a suspected relative to a top position at State-owned National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm). He denies the allegations.