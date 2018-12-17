Nigeria: Ex-Militants Task Buhari On Zabazaba Project

Yenagoa — Former militants from the Niger Delta region have again urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Zabazaba Deepwater project before the 2019 general elections.

The open letter, signed by 'Generals' Premobowei Julius and Godswill Enato on behalf of the concerned former agitators, said the region and Nigeria, as a whole, would benefit with the signing of the FID.

The former militants, while commending the President for the projects and programmes executed by his administration in the Niger Delta, stated that the Zabazaba project would be a catalyst for development with the active participation of local companies in line with the local content policy.

They said signing of the FID would place the Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) government in an advantage position when campaigning for votes for 2019 elections.

The letter read, among others: "Mr. President, the immediate benefit of the signing of the FID includes the construction of the Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) units and sub-sea installations and drilling rigs.

"This will set an enviable record in local content with local companies set to fabricate 50 per cent of the FSPO in the country which will be a major boost to the country's economy and the local content initiative being promoted and prioritised by the present government.

"The Zabazaba Deepwater project is capable of generating millions of jobs and by 2020 when Agip intends to produce the first oil, it would generate $8 billion for Nigeria.

"Overall, the effect of the Zabazaba Deepwater project on the Nigerian economy would be unprecedented."