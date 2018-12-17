Nigeria: Okorocha Promises Imo NLC N1 Million Monthly

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) a monthly subvention of N1 million, and donated a car to the office of the chairman.

He made the promise at the weekend while handing over an office complex built and furnished by his administration for the congress.

The governor said that the NLC had become a vital institution that should be supported to function effectively.

He used the opportunity to direct that each worker be given N10,000 as Christmas bonus.

Okorocha disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mark Uchendu, had been appointed to chair the committee for the resolution of the industrial crisis between the judicial workers, Imo Transport Company (ITC) as well as Imo Palm Plantation and the state government.

Performing the handing over of the office complex, Okorocha said: "This is not in any way to entice you or prevent you from doing what is right, but to encourage you to do what is right in your conscience.

"My joy is that I want to create an atmosphere where institutions will start to work. I have built secretariats for Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), etc. If institutions can only work, then government can work because the checks and balances of government are these institutions.

"My excitement today is that we have a new Imo State. I came here with a vision in mind and knew what I wanted to do from the onset. I have vision for this state and I have passion to serve the state. I have skipped protocols to see how I can change the face of the state as I work everyday, tirelessly, to better the lives of Imo people."

National president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, represented by the national deputy president, John Osia, described the building as befitting for Imo NLC, acknowledging that Okorocha had shown understanding of the workings of industrial unions and the need for relationship.

Imo NLC chairman, Austin Chilakpu, said that the congress was glad that the governor not only built the complex, but furnished it.

Imo State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Blessing Nwamerenini, who recalled that the NLC had been renting accommodation, expressed joy that the problem had been solved.