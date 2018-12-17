Nigeria: Ohanaeze, ECA Condemn Govt's Release of N5 Billion to Kaduna for Ranches

Enugu--The pan- Igbo socio-cultural association, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, have condemned reports that the Federal Government approved a N5billion grant to enable the Kaduna State Government develop ranches for herdsmen in the state.

The National Economic Council, NEC, approved the money for the ranches to be developed in the state in order to check the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen. The ranches will be located at Ladugga, Damau, Kargarko and Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, said that the action showed that, "the Federal Government does not respect" the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. "

Attamah said: "If the story is true, it only goes to reinforce the fact that this government does not respect the constitution of this country.

"It also confirms further the complicity of the government in the dastardly activities of the herdsmen. If not, why reward killers of fellow countrymen when innocent and harmless Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB is proscribed?

"It is condemnable and parochial and besmears the President with the toga of tribalism. If this is not sectionalism and favouritism, then tell me what it is."

Also reacting, the Founder of Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, and Secretary of ECA, Evangelist Ugochukwu Uko, described the action of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government as despicable.

Uko said: "The government of All Progressives Congress, APC, led by President Muhammafu Buhari is desperate to hang on to power beyond February 16, 2019. This desperation is clear. The release of N5 billion to Governor Nasir El- Rufai, a known crony and ally of President Buhari is the height of nauseating nepotism.

"If Nigerians do not close ranks and chase away this government by February 16, 2019, this country will collapse."