South Africa: Ten Suspects Arrested for Serious Crimes in Nyanga

press release

Ten suspects are expected to appear in court after they were arrested for cases of murder and possession of a hijacked vehicle. Seven suspects were arrested by members of Nyanga Serious and Violent Crimes for different cases of murder they have committed.

A 22-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man in Browns Farm.

A 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on Friday, 14 December 2018 for allegedly assaulting and setting alight a 22-year-old man of Cossovo inside a hole near the Philippi Railway line.

A 21-year-old was also arrested after he shot and fatally wounded another man who allegedly refused to be searched by the suspect and his accomplices on Sunday last week in Lusaka.

Three more suspects aged 19 and 22 were arrested on Saturday, 15 December 2018 for allegedly stabbing and fatally wounding a 24-year-old man last month in Lusaka, Nyanga.

The three other suspects were arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle on Saturday, 15 December 2018. Members of the K9 Unit were on patrol in Govan Mbeki Road when they saw a Ford Figo vehicle driving recklessly. When they followed the vehicle the driver accelerated and the members tested it and it came out positively reported hijacked in Bishop Lavis earlier this month. Three men who were inside the vehicle were arrested and detained.

All ten suspects aged between 19 and 43 will appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court facing charges of murder and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the members for working tirelessly and bring the perpetrators to book.