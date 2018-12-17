South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Robbery On Farm Leaves Two Dead and Two Arrested in Phillipi

press release

Two suspects have been arrested and police have launched a manhunt for more after a robbery on a farm left two people dead. It is alleged that at about 8:50 this morning a farmer and his son were busy with maintenance work on the property when ten men arrived on the pretence of conducting business.

One of the suspects took out a firearm and threatened the owner, who was forced to open a safe and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. The owner, his son and farm employees were subsequently forced into a storeroom.

One farm worker aged 31 was shot in the scuffle and he died on his way to hospital. The suspects fled in a white Toyota Avanza vehicle and a white Volkswagen Golf. Police and farm watch members were activated and they arrested two suspects aged 33 and 35, meanwhile another suspect also in his thirties got killed. A white VW golf was seized. SAPS forces on the ground have launched a manhunt for the outstanding suspects with the assistance of the air wing.