South Africa: Police Bust Suspect With Suspected Stolen Goods in Kuruman

press release

Festive Season Operation continues to clamp down on crime perpetrators and bring them to book in the John Taolo Gaetsewe. Police have flooded the streets of Kuruman CBD, high police visibility is evident and police are continuing to stamp the authority of the state.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, after he was found in possession of suspected stolen goods. The suspects was spotted offloading electrical appliances including a flat screen television set, laptop, fan, ammunitions with magazine and television remote control from his vehicle and hide them in the bushes near Seoding Road in Kuruman. The suspect was arrested after failing to account for the items found in his possession.

His accomplices ran into the bushes on foot when they realised that the police were hot on their heels.

The vehicle which was used in the commission of crime has been confiscated. Upon investigation it was found that the vehicle was not road worthy, as it was last licensed in 2017.

The suspect is also an undocumented person, he is in the country without appropriate documentations.

Suspects on the run are expected to be arrested soon.

The arrested suspect will appear before the Kuruman Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 18 December 2018.