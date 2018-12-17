South Africa: Police Saddened By the Loss of Two Members in Fatal Road Accidents

press release

The management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng is saddened after learning of the death of two members, one on-duty and the second one off-duty, in two separate accidents.

In the first incident on Saturday, 15 December 2018 at about 20:40, members of Atteridgeville SAPS were attending to a roadblock on the R511 and R512 when a speeding vehicle failed to stop. A male Constable was knocked down and succumbed to injuries. The member was declared dead on the scene.

A male suspect who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, was arrested for culpable homicide and for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the second incident, it is alleged that a vehicle with two occupants crashed into a truck on the R21 near Olifantsfontein. Both the driver and the passenger, one of whom has since been confirmed as a 38-year-old Warrant Officer stationed at National Head Office, were declared dead on the scene.

"Our deepest sympathies to the families of our deceased members," lamented the Acting Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major General Max Masha. "The irony in this is that the integrated law enforcement agencies have since the beginning of the second phase of the Safer Festive Season operations on 14 December 2018, embarked on operations focusing largely on road law enforcement. So these deaths are really sad and we thus urge the public to observe and respect traffic laws and rather find alternative means of transport after indulging in alcohol or drugs," said the Acting Provincial Commissioner.

Members of the public should continue to behave responsibly, heeding the call by the SAPS to exercise maximum restraint and caution this festive season.

