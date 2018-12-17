16 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Nabbed Suspects for Drug Dealing and Drunken Driving in Mdantsane Cluster

press release

Police in Mdantsane arrested 17 suspects for drug dealing and drunken driving during Operation Fiela 2, which forms part of festive season operations over the weekend in Mdantsane Cluster.

Three suspects were nabbed for drug dealing, police investigated information about drug delivery in NU2, Mdantsane. Police pounced on the suspects and confiscated 258 mandrax tablets and 14 packets of crystal meth (tik). The estimated street value of the drugs is R15 000.

Fourteen suspects were arrested for drunken driving in and around the Mdantsane Cluster. These areas includes, Mdantsane, Vulindlela, Inyibiba, Cambridge, Berlin, Macleantown, Bluewater, Mooiplaas, Keimouth and Komga.

Fourteen dangerous weapons, including knives and pangas were confiscated during stop and search operations. This was aimed at preventing unnecessary murders.

These suspects are due to appear in the different Magistrates' Courts around the Buffalo City, for various charges soon.

South Africa

