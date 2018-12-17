Zimbabwe: Teen Kills Self After Parents Seek Protection Order Against Him

Chipinge — A teenager took his own life after his parents filed for a protection order against him at the courts following a misunderstanding, police have confirmed.

Manicaland province ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda identified the deceased as Casper Maronga, 18, from Middle Sabi Chipinge under Chief Musikavanhu.

Maronga had reportedly been having some problems with his parents which saw them file for a protection order at the civil courts.

Police from Chipinge delivered court summons to Casper in front of parents Amon Maronga, 70, and Mutsindidzo Chirikaronzwa, 63.

"The deceased had an altercation with his parents after receiving court summons. He told them that it was better to take over his life than to appear in court,"said Chananda.

"The following morning around 06.45 hrs, Amon went into the kitchen and gulped some pesticide which was hidden in a shelf."

The father then entered the kitchen while his son was consuming the pesticide.

"Amon tried to wrestle the pesticide container from his son but was overpowered,"said Chinanda.

"He (the father) managed to grab the container but the deceased had gulped all the contents.

"He tried to render assistance by administering some milk to induce vomiting, but it did not work."

The teenager died before he could be taken to hospital.