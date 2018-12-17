South Africa: 'Every Attack On a Farm Is an Attack On Our Country' - ANC Western Cape Condemns Farm Attacks

The ANC in the Western Cape has spoken out against the spate of farm attacks in the province, and called on police to intensify their intelligence operations against those who carry out such attacks.

ANC secretary in the Western Cape, Faiez Jacobs, said that each assault on the farming community was one against the country, black and white, and also food security.

Farm worker killed on Philippi farm

Jacobs expressed outrage following the murder of a farm worker who was attacked by several men during a robbery on a farm in Philippi on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, its alleged a farmer and his son were busy with maintenance work on the property when ten men arrived on the pretence of conducting business.

"One of the suspects took out a firearm and threatened the owner, who was forced [to open the] safe and hand over an undisclosed amount of cash," Rwexana said.

"The owner, his son and farm employees were subsequently forced into a storeroom. One farm worker, aged 31, was shot in the scuffle and he died on his way to hospital."

One of the suspects was also killed.

Rwexana added that two of the suspects have already been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to find the other suspects who fled in a white Toyota Avanza vehicle and a white Volkswagen Golf.

Elderly couple murdered on Bonnievale farm

Jacobs also lauded the police for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly murdered an elderly farmer and his wife on their Bonnievale farm last week.

"Every attack on a farm is an attack on our country. Each loss of life in these criminal attacks is regretted and is mourned. We call on all our people to stand together to defeat these criminals," Jacobs said.

"We want to thank police for their swift action and call on them to intensify intelligence operations against those behind this. We call on our courts to impose the most severe sentences on those found guilty of attacking farms."

Jacobs also urged farmers to stop evictions and human rights abuses and encouraged them to create an environment for peace and productivity in rural communities.

