Malawi: Bushiri Takes His 6 Books On World Tour - Launches in Malawi Dec 18

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he is ready to unveil the little-known version of him as an author at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre, Malawi on Tuesday on December 18.

Besides being a man of God and a businessperson,Dr. Shepherd Bushiri is also a renowned author with, so far, 31 books to his credit

Bushiri is launching his new six books in Malawi--after a successful one in Johannesburg, South Africa, three weeks ago.

His spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told Nyasa Times that Bushiri is very excited with the launch, adding: "He has given his all into the writing project."

Nyondo further said Bushiri is landing in the country on Monday and he is expected to engage in a number of charity events apart from preparing for the launch.

Besides religious insight, the books contain entrepreneurship tips and more.

Nyondo said Bushiri is also a renowned author with, so far, 31 books to his credit.

"The books he writes are spiritual revelations he has on different topics and issues affecting our society. Using biblical wisdom and examples, his books mostly tackle leadership insights and solutions in key areas such as church administration, business management and communication theories," said Nyondo.

South African media houses have acclaimed the books as a tool of inspiration to the youth, especially where entrepreneurship is concerned.

One of the books entitled Mysteries surrounding your money, will definitely be a hit for Malawians.

"The books are mostly about his spiritual revelations. So, from revelations he conceives ideas which he puts down himself, coupled wit hstudying various other books," said Bushiri's spokesman.

Currently, the 6 books can be purchased at Grey Matter and Maneno Bookshops both in Lilongwe and Blantyre while efforts are also underway to have the books accessible in different parts of the country.

"We don't just launch and sell these books. We also donate these books to less fortunate people. We are also doing the same here in Malawi," said Nyondo.

From Agriculture, Mining, Telecommunications and many more, the author speaks from actual experience, not biased on religion.

Tickets to the launch can be found at Crossroads in Blantyre.

The books are: Names of God, Prophetic Codes, Prophetic Gates, Mysteries Surrounding Your Money, Sleeping Near The Art and Crafts of Effective Communication.