17 December 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: AWSA Holds Its Annual Assembly, Welcomes Geneva Negotiations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sidney (Australia) — Australia Western Sahara Association (AWSA) on Wednesday held its annual assembly in Sidney, Australia, evaluated its work in the past year and drew up a schedule for the next year, and elected a new leadership.

In a statement, AWSA welcomed the recently concluded first round of negotiations held on 5-6 December 2018 in Geneva on the UN mandate to conduct a referendum on the sovereignty of Western Sahara.

AWSA reaffirmed its solidarity and support for the people of Western Sahara who have suffered much during four decades of occupation of their homeland.

Western Sahara

Sahrawi Republic Takes Part in AU Meeting On Rights of Women and Girls

Minister of Social Welfare and Promotion of Women, Mahfuda Rahal, has taken part in the meeting under the auspices of… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.