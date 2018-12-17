Western Sahara: AWSA Holds Its Annual Assembly, Welcomes Geneva Negotiations

Sidney (Australia) — Australia Western Sahara Association (AWSA) on Wednesday held its annual assembly in Sidney, Australia, evaluated its work in the past year and drew up a schedule for the next year, and elected a new leadership.

In a statement, AWSA welcomed the recently concluded first round of negotiations held on 5-6 December 2018 in Geneva on the UN mandate to conduct a referendum on the sovereignty of Western Sahara.

AWSA reaffirmed its solidarity and support for the people of Western Sahara who have suffered much during four decades of occupation of their homeland.