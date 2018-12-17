Mauritius: Flooding At Cottage Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Programme Being Implemented

press release

Following the recent flooding at Cottage and surrounding regions which has resulted into severe damage to personal properties and public infrastructure, Government is implementing an Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Programme which would focus, inter alia, on the construction of new drains and detention basins.

The Programme would cost around Rs 70 Million. The National Development Unit together with the District Council of Rivière du Rempart and Road Development Authority are working actively on the following infrastructure improvements: in the short term, temporary drains, extension of an existing drain to the extent of 2.6 kms, are being planned upstream of Cottage village; a cross drain between Cottage and L'Espérance Trébuchet would be constructed as an outlet to drain the water coming from Piton region; and in the medium/long term, permanent drains of 3.8 kms would be constructed from Piton fields, upstream of Cottage village, crossing L'Espérance Trébuchet, up to the sea of Poudre d'Or village.

Moreover, the Ministry of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development is extending appropriate assistance to the flood victims. NGOs, benevolent organisations and the civil society are also assisting the flood victims.