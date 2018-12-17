17 December 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Flooding At Cottage Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Programme Being Implemented

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Following the recent flooding at Cottage and surrounding regions which has resulted into severe damage to personal properties and public infrastructure, Government is implementing an Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Programme which would focus, inter alia, on the construction of new drains and detention basins.

The Programme would cost around Rs 70 Million. The National Development Unit together with the District Council of Rivière du Rempart and Road Development Authority are working actively on the following infrastructure improvements: in the short term, temporary drains, extension of an existing drain to the extent of 2.6 kms, are being planned upstream of Cottage village; a cross drain between Cottage and L'Espérance Trébuchet would be constructed as an outlet to drain the water coming from Piton region; and in the medium/long term, permanent drains of 3.8 kms would be constructed from Piton fields, upstream of Cottage village, crossing L'Espérance Trébuchet, up to the sea of Poudre d'Or village.

Moreover, the Ministry of Social Security, National Solidarity, and Environment and Sustainable Development is extending appropriate assistance to the flood victims. NGOs, benevolent organisations and the civil society are also assisting the flood victims.

Mauritius

Minister Bodha Highlights Importance of International Standards for Road Safety

A two-day capacity building workshop aiming to raise awareness on the United Nations Convention on Road Safety among… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.