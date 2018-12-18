Kenyans 'Grab' King Kiba From Tanzanians After New Hit On Mombasa Woman

Bongo artist Alikiba has divided netizens with his new hit 'Kadogo' that talks of a party animal from Mombasa.

Kenyans are upbeat about the new song that opens with the famous Mombasa County code "001."

They have been taunting Tanzanians online on how they have already taken Alikiba.

Tanzanians on the other side are lamenting how their once great bongo artiste has diluted his rich lyrics with Sheng.

The discussion has played out on the comment section of the video on YouTube leaving Kenyans and Tanzanian's divided.

Zedy Kevoh commented, "Tz msipo chunga 001 mombasani 254 tunamnyakua king kiba."

Isabel Wanjiru replied, "Tulishamnyakua pale ambapo alidatishwa na Amina Kiba... 😂😂😂."

Bushiri commented, "Pelekeni huyo analolote Tz tena ni mifano tu."

Zuwena Kumchaya questioned, "Kwan huyu kaka ni m'bongo au maana sielewi yaan anaimba kama hataki but duuuh."