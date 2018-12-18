Nigeria: Here Is What Prince Charles Thinks of Nigerian Jollof

On the 6th of November, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla made a visit to the giant of Africa, Nigeria.
At a recent gathering to address "Lawless London", he had Tinie Tempah among other superstars visit the palace.
Among the questions Nigeria-British rapper, Tinie Tempah (real name: Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu) asked him if he tried the award-winning Nigerian Jollof.
He responded in the affirmative and testified that the Nigerian Jollof is hot and blew his head off.
Recall that before his visit to the country, he had invited Nigeria's Ruti Olajugbagbe, winner of The Voice, Tinie Tempah; men's fashion designer Ozwald Boateng and rapper Lethal Bizzle to St James Palace.