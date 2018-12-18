17 December 2018

Nigeria: Here Is What Prince Charles Thinks of Nigerian Jollof

By Njideka Agbo

On the 6th of November, Prince Charles of Wales and his wife, Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla made a visit to the giant of Africa, Nigeria.

At a recent gathering to address "Lawless London", he had Tinie Tempah among other superstars visit the palace.

Among the questions Nigeria-British rapper, Tinie Tempah (real name: Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu) asked him if he tried the award-winning Nigerian Jollof.

He responded in the affirmative and testified that the Nigerian Jollof is hot and blew his head off.

Watch:

Recall that before his visit to the country, he had invited Nigeria's Ruti Olajugbagbe, winner of The Voice, Tinie Tempah; men's fashion designer Ozwald Boateng and rapper Lethal Bizzle to St James Palace.

