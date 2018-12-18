Nigeria: Desist From Perilous Journeys, Buhari Warns Illegal Migrants

"Migration governance in Nigeria has seen continuous improvement since the expansion of NCFRMI mandate to include the coordination of all migration-related matters in Nigeria as well as the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in the Nation. This is evidenced by various Government interventions and programs aiming to provide IDPs, Refugees and Migrants with the best tools to become self-reliant".

President Buhari, today at national migration dialogue day, a time set aside by the United Nations for the celebration of international migrants, "implore the youth who constitute the larger population of those who decide to take these perilous journeys through deserts and sea crossings and end up losing their lives to desist. I advise them to tap into various Government programmes in order to change their lives and improve their standards of living". he concluded.

President Buhari stated that "On this day, we recognize and appreciate their immeasurable contributions to national and human development. We celebrate their joys and happiness and more so recognize their sacrifices, pains and sorrows".

"Since the inaugural celebration in 2014, Nigeria has marked this day with a National Dialogue on Migration. This event brings together all those who are working in different migration-related areas including government, international and local agencies and organizations, civil society, academia, private sector and unions".

"Concrete examples of our efforts include, the evacuation of hundreds of Nigerian Migrants from Libya which was overseen by a delegation of top Government officials, the protection-based activities being offered to asylum seekers and refugees in Nigeria, as well as the planned safe and voluntary return of the thousands of Nigerians currently living as asylum seekers in Cameroun through a tripartite agreement between Nigeria, Cameroun and UNHCR. These are all well thought out activities that will ensure Nigeria remains a migrant-friendly Nation".

"While we explore, strengthen and promote the migration and development issues, let us not forget the first responsibility we owe to our common humanity, namely, working for the well-being of persons of concern, promoting and protecting the rights of each citizen".

President Buhari says "Nigeria's approach to migration must, be total. As we follow our citizens living outside the country to ensure that they are respected and treated with dignity, we also have the same responsibility to the millions of non-citizens living and working within our own borders".

"The Federal Government through its relevant institutions has also embarked on sensitization of citizens to the dangers of irregular migration. This is complementary to other institutional frameworks put in place to combat irregular migration, such as the Acts establishing NAPTIP and NIS and sectoral policies like the National Labour Migration Policy".

"Nigeria's commitment to Agenda 2030 and ensuring that the SDGs are realized for all, leaving no one behind is unwavering. As contained in the concept note of this event, 'the outcome of this dialogue and its subsequent implementation will ensure Nigeria's effective participation in the voluntary national reviews designed by the SDGs process to periodically review progress on the SDGs targets over the next fifteen years".