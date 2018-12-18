Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Denies Fresh Rumours of Breakup With Juma Jux

Photo: MdeeMusic/Instagram

Vanessa and her bae Juma Jux kissed passionately during a tour performance.

Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has dismissed rumours that she has yet again dumped her musician boyfriend Juma Jux over cheating claims.

Speculations that the two lovebirds have once again gone their separate ways have been a trending topic in Tanzania lately after their fans noticed that the two lovers haven't been spending as much time together as before.

They have also stopped posting pictures on their social platforms of themselves hanging out in different places.

CHEATING

The split is alleged to have been caused after Mdee found out that Jux was cheating on her, claims which the sassy lass has vehemently denied.

"Jamani hizi habari zimerudi tena. Mara ya kwanza tulivyoachana kweli ilikuwa ndio habari, tumeruadiana watu wamekaa kimya japo najua baadhi hawapendi kutuona tuko pamoja. Ila kiukweli kwa sasa ni uzushi tu, mimi na Jux hatuwezi kuwa pamoja kila siku," Vanessa said.

She went on to explain that the reason they haven't been spotted together lately is because they are both busy trying to make ends meet.

BREAKUP

"Kwa sasa hali ya kiuchumi imebadilika kidogo hivyo kila mmoja anapambana na majukumu yake ili kuingiza kipato na baada ya hapo tunakutana," she added.

Since the two got back together in January this year after a six-month breakup, they have been inseparable accompanying each other to every occasion.

They also organized 'Vanessa Mdee & Jux In Love Money' music tour where they went round the country performing their singles.