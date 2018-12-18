18 December 2018

Nigeria: Govt Mulls New Policy On Internally Displaced Persons

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday disclosed plans to formulate a comprehensive national policy on internal displacement.

The president made the disclosure at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, during the 2018 National Migration Dialogue.

The theme of the dialogue was: "Realising the Sustainable Development Goals for all including Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons."

Buhari, who said the policy, would help to regulate crises from internal displacement caused by insurgency, promised to make Nigeria migrant-friendly.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to the realisation of the SGDs with a focus to deliver hope for all citizens and migrants alike.

He said the 2018 dialogue is holding at a time that the world is grappling with migration challenges.

Buhari stressed it also came at a period where countries were exploring measures for enhancing the positive impact of migration on development, within the context of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He expressed gratitude to international partners, especially the government of Switzerland through Swiss Development Cooperation, the European Union delegation among others, for their support and cooperation.

The president noted that the number of international migrants has risen to 258 million.

"The Federal Government through its relevant institutions has also embarked on sensitisation of citizens to the dangers of irregular migration. This is complementary to other institutional frameworks put in place to combat irregular migration, such as the Acts establishing NAPTIP and NIS and sectorial policies like the National Labour Migration Policy."

"This is all part of efforts aimed at eradicating the drivers of irregular migration such as poverty, unemployment, climate change, conflicts and social inequalities."

