Nigeria: PDP Mocks President for Blaming Cabinet Delay On Jonathan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ridiculed the Muhammadu Buhari presidency for attempting to blame former President Goodluck Jonathan, for his delay in forming a cabinet.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it is unfortunate that "the Buhari presidency will always resort to peddling falsehood as a cover for its failures.

"It is a settled matter that President Buhari could not form a cabinet for over five months after his inauguration, primarily due to sheer incompetence, lack of preparedness and the fact that he was overwhelmed by the complexity of the office of the President of Nigeria."

The presidency had accused the Jonathan administration of frustrating early formation of President Buhari's cabinet, by allegedly delaying the submission of his handover notes to the Transition Committee.

But, the PDP said the Buhari presidency forgot that the head of the Transition Committee, Ahmed Joda, had since May, 2015 publicly dispelled such as false and diversionary.

Joda had stressed that the committee got all the cooperation it needed from the Jonathan's administration.

PDP said: "Nigerians can also recall how President Buhari refused to hasten the formation of his cabinet, following his widely condemned view in September 2015, that minister were mere "noise makers."

Buhari had expressed his personal unwillingness to appoint ministers when, in an interview with France 24 TV, in France, he said the absence of ministers was not affecting governance in Nigeria.

"It is therefore ludicrous and the height of hypocrisy for the Buhari presidency to now turn around after three years, to blame ex-president Jonathan for Buhari's confessed failure," the party added.

The national publicity said: "President Buhari has not only shown, but also personally confessed, that he lacks the capacity to handle an economy as complex as Nigeria's.

Meanwhile, 10 more political parties yesterday signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja, adopting Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 elections.

Chairman of CUPP steering committee, former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola disclosed the adoption yesterday.

In Edo State, chairman of the party, Dan Orbih, urged Buhari to resign following his alleged failure to meet his campaign promises.

Orbih, who made the call while addressing hundreds of party supporters at the Edo South Senatorial campaign rally yesterday in Benin City, Edo State capital, said the call became necessary following Buhari's open confession and acceptance that the economy of the country is in bad shape.

Orbih also took a swipe at Governor Godwin Obaseki, over the problems confronting the state, over which the governor has admitted that he is not a politician.