Nigeria: Lagos Mulls Health Insurance Cover for Retirees

The Lagos State Government is set to provide health insurance cover for its retirees, which, according to the government, is to ensure that ex-workers have a long life at retirement, as well as its firm belief that health is wealth.

Speaking to journalists at the 15th Retirement Benefit Documentation Seminar for employees in the state's public service due to retire between January-June 2019, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekend, the Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga, said government is set to commence health insurance for its workers and would extend such gesture to the retirees.

"This is because health is wealth and we want to ensure that our retirees are in the best health condition to enjoy retirement. Lagos State has the interest of both its workers and exworkers in mind," she said.

While calling on the would be retirees who have a terminal ailment to submit a medical report alongside their documents when processing their pension, she promised that the state would give such retirees preferential treatment so that they can take care of their health.

The state government, through LASPEC, she said, will assist its retirees to get their respective pension entitlement as and when due, urging workers who will soon retire to always ensure that they submit the needed documentation six months before retirement to ensure that necessary approvals are made.

Noting that any worker, who fails to submit the needed documents six months before retirement will lose three month salaries, she added that the sanction was instituted to ensure that retirees are paid on time.

The seminar, she said, was to sensitise the workers who are about to retire on how to process their pension as well as give them tips to live a long, healthy and enjoyable life at retirement.

The Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adesoye, applauded the prospective retirees for what they have done for the state government in the last 35 years, noting that, their dedication and commitment to service has made Lagos State a symbol,of example for other states.