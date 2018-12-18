17 December 2018

South Africa: Speedsters Nabbed, One Clocks 210km/H - Excuses Range From Sickness, Lateness for Work and Being Tailed By a Suspicious Car

A 33-year-old man has been charged with reckless and negligent driving after clocking in R210km/h in his white Ford Escort on Monday, the Ekhuruleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said the man was nabbed on the N12 Westbound between Sam Green Bridge and the Germiston turn off.

"[He] gave conflicting reasons for the excessive speed. He first cited being late for work and later claimed he was being pursued by a suspicious white Mercedes Benz."

He was charged at the Bedfordview Police Station.

Earlier, on the same stretch on the N12, Kgasago said a 43-year-old man on a silver Triumph motorcycle was arrested when he was caught doing 185km/h in the 120km/h zone.

He claimed to be rushing to Chris Hani Hospital to visit a sick child.

Kgasago said both men were released on R1 000 bail and were expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon.

Meanwhile, on the same Monday morning, two other speedsters were arrested on N3 southbound between Linksfield turnoff and Gillooly's interchange.

One was nabbed at 05:50 doing 167km/h in a white Mercedes sedan and the other was apprehended at 05:35 doing 165km/h.

Reasons given were that an asthmatic passenger was being rushed home and lateness to work.

