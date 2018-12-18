17 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Father and Five Kids Killed in Car Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

A father and his five children have been killed following a collision on the R61 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, an Nyandeni Municipality official has said.

The father and his children, who cannot be named until next of kin are informed, are alleged to have been traveling toward Umtata in a Toyota Corolla.

"Eyewitnesses said that the Corolla was attempting to overtake another vehicle and hit a Quantum travelling in the oncoming lane. The father and his children perished instantly," ward councillor Phila Godongwama said on Monday evening.

He said the 13 passengers, including the driver of the Quantum were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

"Five of the passengers were treated for broken limbs."

Department of Heath spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the MEC would likely visit the injured in hospital.

"We will also link family with the Road Accident Fund. The fund will contribute R7 500 each for a funeral for each child and R15 000 for the adult."

News24

South Africa

Zimbabweans Stock Up to Beat Inflation At Home

But the cost of taking goods back rises over Christmas Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.