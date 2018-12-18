South Africa: Father and Five Kids Killed in Car Crash

A father and his five children have been killed following a collision on the R61 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, an Nyandeni Municipality official has said.

The father and his children, who cannot be named until next of kin are informed, are alleged to have been traveling toward Umtata in a Toyota Corolla.

"Eyewitnesses said that the Corolla was attempting to overtake another vehicle and hit a Quantum travelling in the oncoming lane. The father and his children perished instantly," ward councillor Phila Godongwama said on Monday evening.

He said the 13 passengers, including the driver of the Quantum were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

"Five of the passengers were treated for broken limbs."

Department of Heath spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the MEC would likely visit the injured in hospital.

"We will also link family with the Road Accident Fund. The fund will contribute R7 500 each for a funeral for each child and R15 000 for the adult."

News24