Angola: Sic Detain Alleged Defrauder of Illegal Immigrants

Malanje — A 31 year-old man, who works for the Municipal Administration of Calandula, northern Malanje Province, has been detained by the Criminal Investigation Police (SIC) for posing as member of the police operation dubbed "Operation Retrieval" and, in that capacity, defrauded many illegal foreigners.

The Angolan government put into motion, last November, the "Operation Retrieval" with the aim of intensifying the fight against crime, illegal immigration and re-organising street vending, as well as to put an end to informal markets that promote the sale of stolen car parts.

The detained man is being accused of extorting a total of 200,000 kwanzas from twenty illegal foreigners (from the DR Congo) in exchange for the legalisation of their migratory situation.

The SIC spokesman in Malanje, Lindo Ngola informed that the defrauder was detained after a neighbour tipped the National Police.