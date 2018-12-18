14 December 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Vice-President Wants South Darfur to Continue Arms Collection

Nyala — Sudan's First Vice-President Bakri Hasan Saleh has called on the government of South Darfur to continue carrying out the weapons collection campaign as well as the inventory of four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Saleh said that this campaign is aimed for the state to finally enjoy security and stability as armed movements and militias lay down the weapons and put them in the hands of the armed forces.

On Thursday, South Darfur Governor Adam El Faki said that Saleh directed his attention to intensifying the efforts on the voluntary return of displaced people in the state. This would be achieved with projects that help to end the displacement, he said.

For years, the authorities in Darfur are trying to curb the rampant insecurity in the region. Unregistered vehicles (imported or militia-owned), the wearing of a turban covering the face (kadamool) and the carrying of weapons by civilians have all been banned.

Khartoum announced a large disarmament campaign in the country in 2017, to start in Darfur and Kordofan. As the measure did not achive the desired aim, Second Vice-President Hasabo Abdelrahman announced the re-enforcement of illegal arms collection in Darfur in May this year.

