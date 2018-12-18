Zimbabwe: Hornets Win Again

REIGNING Harare Basketball Association Women's League champions City Hornets hammered Greenstars 79- 42 on Saturday evening at University of Zimbabwe to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

City Hornets centre player Charity Mucucuti was outstanding during the weekend's match in which she successfully scored 21 points, made one assist and four steals in 26 minutes that she played.

Coach Andrew Chitauro is confident the team will go all the way to defend their title although there is still the other half of the season to be played.

"We feel we are now a championship team given the hard work, we have put on and off the court."