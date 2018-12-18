Zimbabwe: President Mourns Crash Victims

President Mnangagwa yesterday extended his condolences to families that lost relatives when two commuter omnibuses collided head-on along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of 14 people. Twelve people died on the scene of the accident near Juru Growth Point in Mashonaland East Province. Two more died from their injuries on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was painful that the accident was once again attributed to human error.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I learnt yesterday of yet another road accident involving two commuter omnibuses along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway which by today had claimed 14 innocent lives. This latest commuter omnibus disaster comes hard on the heels of last week's road accident near Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge that claimed 12 lives when a haulage truck collided with a commuter omnibus," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the accidents could have been avoided.

"The most painful part about these road accidents is that they are attributable to human error, one way or the other, meaning that they could otherwise have been avoided.

"Once again, I wish to appeal to our drivers, particularly public transport drivers, to exercise extreme caution on our roads in order to avoid unnecessary loss of life, especially around this time of the year when everyone is gearing up for the festive season," said President Mnangagwa.

He wished the injured speedy recovery.

"I wish therefore, on behalf of Government, and my own behalf, to extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible road accident and to wish a speedy recovery to the survivors who are nursing their injuries or may still be recovering from the shock," he said.

The President said Government would extend assistance towards meeting funeral expenses to the affected families.