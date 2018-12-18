Zimbabwe: Rapist Jailed 12yrs

A Chitungwiza man has been jailed 12 years for raping his tenant's 10-year-old niece. Recall Songore (22) pleaded not guilty to the rape charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa, but was convicted after a full trial.

He was initially sentenced to 14 years in prison, but two years were conditionally suspended.

Prosecutor, Mr Tendai Mukariri proved that on July 30 at around 3pm, the minor was sweeping her aunt's room after the aunt had gone to the salon.

Songore took advantage of the situation, entered the room and raped the girl. The minor started crying, but Songore threatened to assault her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.