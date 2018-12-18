Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Makes Senior Editorial Appointments

The Zimpapers Group has announced senior editorial changes in its Digital and Publishing Division with immediate effect. Joram Nyathi has been appointed Editor of The Herald, while Victoria Ruzvidzo is the new Editor of The Sunday Mail.

Nyathi replaces Caesar Zvayi who has been appointed Editor-at-Large, while Ruzvidzo takes over from Mabasa Sasa, who is now the Head of Content Syndication.

The Herald Political Editor Tichaona Zindoga has been promoted to Deputy Editor of the same paper, while Lovemore Mataire, a senior writer at the Southern Times, is now Deputy Editor of The Sunday Mail. Gender Editor Ruth Butaumocho has been promoted to Managing Editor of The Herald.

As Editor-at-Large, Zvayi will be in charge of special projects, including overseeing the production of well-researched political and economic content as well as special revenue-generating supplements and journals around various sectors of the economy. The syndication unit headed by Sasa will be the news agency of the group that will distribute content across all titles and to external partners in support of the engagement process.

Nyathi has been Deputy Editor of The Herald for the past four years and previously worked as Deputy Editor of The Zimbabwe Independent.

He joined Zimpapers as Senior Assistant Editor in 2013. He later became Group Political Editor in 2014 and Deputy Editor in 2015. He is a mature journalist, with a deep understanding of the country's history, politics and the economy.

Ruzvidzo has been with Zimpapers for 25 years, starting as a junior reporter. She was Business Editor of The Herald for 10 years and later Managing Editor for six years. She is an authority in telling the story of the Zimbabwean economy.

Zindoga joined the Herald as a reporter in 2009. He left briefly to work in South Africa in 2013 and rejoined The Herald as a Senior Features Writer in the same year. He was promoted to Political Editor in 2014. He is the author of the book, "Death of the Commissar".

Mataire started off as a junior reporter at The Herald in 2000 and rose to be the Chief Political Reporter.

He left Zimpapers after being appointed Editor of the People's Voice in 2004 and served in that position for two years.

In 2013, he rejoined The Herald as a Senior Features Writer and was later seconded to Southern Times.

Butaumocho has been with Zimpapers for 18 years and occupied several desk editor positions, including being Features and Supplements Editor and Entertainment Editor. She pioneered the City.com, which later transformed into H-Metro.