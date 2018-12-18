Zimbabwe: Army, Air Force Officers Promoted

President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted two brigadier-generals to the rank of major-general, one wing commander to group captain and 15 squadron leaders to wing commanders. The promotions are in accordance with Section 15(1) (B) (Chapter 11:02) of the Defence Act and are with effect from December 8, 2018.

The newly promoted major-generals are Thomas Moyo and Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda implored the two major- generals to continue working hard.

"Continue doing your best. We are going to be asking a lot more from you so redouble your efforts. You need to do more than you have done because rank comes with responsibilities and accountability has gone up a notch," he said.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Absalom Edzai Chimonyo said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will continue to grow due to dedicated cadres.

"You have excelled in your duties and serving the country. You deserved this recognition. With cadres of your calibre our defence force will continue to grow from strength to strength to be among the best in the region," said Lieutenant-General Chimonyo.

Conferring ranks on the newlypromoted senior air officers, Acting Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander Vice Air Marshal Jasper Marangwanda said the promotion came after extensive deliberations.

"Your promotion is based on a wide range of considerations, among which is merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty, selflessness and patriotism, among others," he said.

Those promoted were Wing Commander Paridzirai Mazhindu and squadron leaders George Kakwedza, Benjamin Dzanya, John Katandika, Peter Dondo, Christopher Mapurisa, Hillary Jona, Hasmonia Ziso, Donovan Muroiwa, Njabulo Moyo, Wilson Ngwenya, Richard Manyumwa, Webster Kangara, Pascal Maposa, Pedzisai Tapfumanei and Pinias Mhunduru.

Wing Commander Paridzirai Mazhindu becomes the fifth female to be promoted to the rank of group captain in the history of the AFZ.