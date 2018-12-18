Zimbabwe: Bako Soars High At Zim Summer Series

MAGIC . . . Pure undiluted magic.

That's what Zimbabwe's junior motocross rider Emmanuel Bako produced during this year's season-ending Zimbabwe Summer Series at Donnybrook Park in Harare where he swept to victory in the 65cc Class at the weekend.

This year's season-ending Zimbabwe Summer Series was once again spread over three days and it consisted of two Supercross events, which were held on the nights of last Wednesday and Friday, and a full day of motocross action on the final day of the exciting motorcycling competition on Sunday. And Bako (13) was in an uncompromising mood during the three days of some high octane racing on the track at the iconic Donnybrook where he was just untouchable in the 65cc Class in which he came first overall in a strong field of more than 15 riders.

Bako also competed in the 85cc class and came third overall behind visiting British champion Bailey Johnston (13) and another talented young Zimbabwean rider Daiyaan Manuel (13). In fact, Bako did extremely well and shocked everyone with his superb performance, especially competing in two classes. His performance was a strong signal that he world move into the European circuit next year without facing any difficulties. He was so comfortable riding big wheel in the 85cc Class and this saw him getting podium places in both the 65cc and 85cc classes. And Bako could not hide his excitement after his exhilarating performance during this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series. "First of all I would like to thank my trainer Stanley Mugiyo for his guidance on the track... He is always there for me. I also owe my success here at Donnybrook to my manager Scot Sakupwanya and to my sponsors Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, Prolific Boreholes and ZNK South Africa," Bako said after sweeping the board in the 65cc Class on Sunday. He was emulated by British 85cc champion Johnston who came first overall in his class ahead of Manuel and Bako. And Johnston was excited after coming out tops in the 85cc Class in his debut appearance in the Zimbabwe Summer Series. "Absolutely over the moon with this result. Today (Sunday) in the motocross I went 1,1,1 and took all of the holeshots. Couldn't thank @dirkvansummeren enough for putting my name forward for this amazing opportunity. And I'd like to thank everyone else that got me here and looked after me while I was here (in Zimbabwe)... now (it's time) to enjoy the sun," Johnston posted on his Facebook wall soon after Sunday's race meeting at Donnybrook.

This year's Zimbabwe Summer Series had a good turn out of junior riders who included one of the country's promising female riders, 11-year-old Tadiwanashe Nyamupfukudza, who featured in the 65cc Class and came 14th overall out of 19 bikers after having surprised everybody by finishing in seventh place in Heat One of the motocross event on Sunday.

Nyamupfukudza's father and trainer, Simbarashe, believes his daughter could have performed much better had she not suffered a wrist injury during the series.

"I think she performed very well though she suffered an injury on her left wrist. On the first day of the series on Wednesday, the track was muddy and slippery; and this affected her as well but on Sunday she was on fire, finishing seventh in Heat One before she came 14th overall out of 19 riders which I think is not bad at all for her," Simba Nyamupfukudza said.