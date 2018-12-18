Nigeria: Presidential Debate - How Obiano, Oye Betrayed APGA - Obasi

Aba — A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Jerry Obasi, has accused the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and National Chairman, Victor Oye of betraying the party over the recent vice-presidential debate.

In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, Obasi who is the leader of the party's breakaway faction, the Authentic-APGA, described as disgraceful, APGA's inability to feature at the recent vice-presidential debate under Obiano as chairman, Board of Trustees and Oye as national chairman.

He lamented that APGA has continued to deteriorate since Oye emerged national chairman and called on all lovers of the party to rescue it from destruction.

"It's shameful that APGA under the watch of Obiano and Victor Oye has deteriorated to the extent that the third largest party in Nigeria that is supposedly the only ideological party in Nigeria wasn't able to feature in the vice-presidential debate? Does anyone still doubt that the APGA presidential candidate, General John Gbor and his deputy, Chief Jerry Chukwueke are mere fronts in the political game by Obiano and Oye to continue to deceive APGA members? It is clear that General Gbor is playing out a role scripted by Obiano and Oye.

"How can smaller parties like YPP and ACPN, without any known political structure get national recognition ahead of APGA the third largest party if not that Oye and Obiano have chosen to betray APGA to serve the interest of their pay masters? APGA has produced a governor, a senator, members of the House of Representatives and State Assembly, yet was excluded from the vice-presidential debate. This is disgraceful."