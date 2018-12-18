18 December 2018

Nigeria: Ibiyeomie Warns Ijaw Youths Against Criminality

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa — President of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has charged Ijaw youths to shun criminal activities such as cultism, kidnapping, drug abuse, pipeline vandalism and other vices.

Pastor Ibiyeomie made the appeal during his maiden meeting with Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, tagged: "The Ijaws and Greatness" held at the Ecumerical Centre in Yenagoa.

Ebiyeomie also appealed to Ijaw youths to look for better and legitimate ways to make money.

He said: "All Ijaw youths and people must believe in capacity building. Any agitation without adequate preparation and capacity building will lead to frustration. All persons within the region must have ethical responsibility for their activities and action.

Earlier, President of IYC worldwide, Mr Oweilaemi Pereotubo in his welcome address said he was leading a new narrative for the Ijaw youths with prospects.

