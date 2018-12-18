Nigeria: National Assembly Workers Begin Strike

Abuja — Activities at the National Assembly have been paralyzed as the staff under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, yesterday, made good their threat to embark on a four-day strike.

The workers who are demanding the payment of arrears of 28 percent increase in their salaries since 2010, stormed the National Assembly in the early hours of yesterday, blocking all the entrances into the complex.

They also cut off essential services such as power and water supply.

It will be recalled that the aggrieved workers had two weeks ago shutdown the National Assembly, stopping lawmakers from sitting, blaming the management of the National Assembly for their plight and insisting on the removal of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori.

Although no official statement came from the management at press time, the Clerk had clearly dropped the blame at the door steps of the executive when he said there had been no releases to implement the worker' wage increase captured in the 2018 budget.

The workers had on Friday, issued a statement, threatening to embark on a four days warning strike beginning from tomorrow.

In a letter of notification sent to the leadership of the National Assembly, the association said that all its members would stay at home for four days beginning from yesterday.