South Africa: Tragedy Strikes Eastern Cape Village - Eight Children Killed On One Day

A pall of sadness has been cast over the village of Qhangku in the Eastern Cape, as it's emerged that eight children from the area had died in separate incidents on Monday.

"Yes, they are all from the same village," Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo told News24 on Tuesday.

The children died in two separate incidents.

In the first, a taxi boss in Mthatha shot and killed three children - aged six, eight and nine - before turning the gun on himself.

Police, who have opened an inquest following the shooting, are not sure what the motive behind the killing could be.

"There was no suicide note found. We are still investigating why this happened," police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said.

Later that on Monday evening, a father and his five children were killed in a collision on the R61 road in Libode, Eastern Cape.

The family was travelling towards Mthatha, News24 earlier reported.

"Eyewitnesses said that the Corolla was attempting to overtake another vehicle and hit a Quantum travelling in the oncoming lane. The father and his children perished instantly," ward councillor Phila Godongwama said on Monday evening.

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle has sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and condemned the senseless killing of the children.

Source: News24