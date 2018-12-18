South Africa: Motorist Heaps Praise On Good Samaritan 'Ooms' - 'You'll Never Find a Beautiful Country Like South Africa'

A young motorist has heaped praise on two Good Samaritans via social media after a punctured tyre left him stranded on his way to Bethlehem in the Free State.

The opening line of his post starts with: "You'll never find a beautiful country like South Africa.

"On my way to Bethlehem from Potch, I got a puncture and I was driving a friend's bakkie, taking some stuff home.

"I was so excited to go home that I even forgot to check if the car had everything, only to find the car doesn't have a car jack and a wheel spanner," Neville Manchu said in his Facebook post on Friday.

While Manchu stood on the side of the road seeking assistance, cars continued to just drive by.

Following an hour of frustration, the young man was about to give up when two good Samaritans showed up.

"Not only did they lend me their tools, but helped me also, because I was struggling to take off the messed up tyre. The other oom even had to lie down on his back to jack the car," he wrote.

This is when the three men discovered that it would be impossible to take the spare wheel out from underneath the car.

What followed was a selfless act by the two men, says Manchu.

"You wanna know what happened?

"The old men went to the nearest town (Parys) to get me a second-hand tyre. They got me a tyre and didn't ask for a penny from me," he explained.

Manchu believes this selfless act from these two strangers is a sign that "the land is healed".

"I was in awe of who God is. We prayed, 'With a love unbroken, bind our hearts together, here on earth let Your will be done'. Our land is healed," he concluded.

Source: News24